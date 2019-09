A pro-democracy activist looks at banners on a wall outside of the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) headquarters in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong, China, Aug. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A protester (C) is arrested by riot police during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A protester tosses a can onto burning rubbish during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

At least five people were in serious condition on Sunday after being injured during clashes overnight between violent protesters and police in Hong Kong, according to a health official quoted by state broadcaster RTHK.

The source said that 31 people were rushed to hospital on Saturday night, of which 18 were released at 8 am local time on Sunday. EFE-EPA