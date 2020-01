A boy removes snow from his house's yard in Neelum valley, Pakistani-administered Kashmir, 14 January 2020. EFE-EPA/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

At least 50 people were killed and 20 others remained missing after a series of avalanches hit several villages in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, officials said Tuesday.

In other parts of the country, 18 more have been killed due to heavy snowfall this winter season. EFE-EPA