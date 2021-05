General view of the collapse of some subway cars tonight, in Mexico City, Mexico, 03 May 2021. EFE/ Carlos Ramirez

At least 50 people were injured when a bridge on the elevated track of Mexico City’s Metro at Olivos station collapsed Monday night and two wagons fell on a busy avenue.

Mexico City Government Secretary Jose Alfonso Suarez del Real, said casualties are being transferred to hospitals in Tlahuac and Iztapalapa and that no deaths had been reported as of publication time. EFE