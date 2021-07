People walk in the flooded road after record downpours in Zhengzhou city in central China's Henan province Tuesday, July 20, 2021 (issued 21 July 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/FEATURECHINA CHINA OUT

Rescuers evacuate people from a hospital where about 3,000 people were trapped by the flood in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan province, 22 July 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

Rescuers evacuate people from a hospital where about 3,000 people were trapped by the flood in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan province, 22 July 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

At least 51 dead and thousands displaced in China as floods persist

The death toll from severe floods caused by heavy rain in central China rose on Friday to at least 51 people in the city of Zhengzhou, according to state media CGTN, as thousands continue to be evacuated across the Henan province.

According to state-run People’s Daily, over 395,000 people have been displaced by the floods. EFE

