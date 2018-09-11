People stand near bodies of victims and injured passengers near the site of a bus accident at Sanivarampet village in Jagtial district of Telanngana, India, 11 September 2018. According to news reports, at least 50 people were killed and some 30 more injured when a bus carrying passengers fell into a valley at Sanivarampet village in Telangana. EPA/STR

People try to help victims at the site of a bus accident at Sanivarampet village in Jagtial district of Telanngana, India, 11 September 2018. EPA/STR

At least 52 people have died and another 35 were injured when a bus plunged into a valley in southeastern India on Tuesday, an official source said.

The bus was carrying 87 people when it left the road trying to make a turn, Jagtial district police spokesperson B. Rajesham told EFE.

The 35 people who were injured, several of them seriously, were taken to a medical center for treatment.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his dismay over the incident and said his thoughts were with the families of the victims.

"The bus accident in Telangana Jagtial district is shocking beyond words," tweeted Modi. "Anguished by the loss of lives. My thoughts and solidarity with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover quickly."

Traffic accidents are common in India due to the condition of the roads, the precarious state of some vehicles and a widespread lack of respect for the rules of the road.

According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, 150,785 people were killed in traffic accidents in 2016.