People who were injured in a bomb blast leave after receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Chaman, Balochistan province, Pakistan, 10 August 2020. EPA-EFE/AKHTER GULFAM

At least 6 dead, 24 injured in blast in Pakistan

At least six people were killed and 24 wounded on Monday in a bomb attack in Chaman locality, in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan in Pakistan.

The explosion occurred mid-morning at a market in Chaman, a south-western town bordering Afghanistan, while a vehicle of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was passing by, Gul Rahim, a police spokesperson from the locality, told EFE.