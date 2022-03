A police officer stands guard at the cordoned off scene in Strepy Bracquegnies, Belgium, 20 March 2022. EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

Police officers stand guard at the cordoned off scene in Strepy Bracquegnies, Belgium, 20 March 2022. Six people lost their lives and 26 were injured in the morning, when a car rammed in a carnival crowd. EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

A police officer stands guard at the cordoned off scene in Strepy Bracquegnies, Belgium, 20 March 2022. EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

At least 6 dead after car rams into carnival crowd

At least six people have been killed after a car rammed into a crowd celebrating carnival Sunday morning in southern Belgium, local authorities have reported.

Police from Strépy-Bracquegnies have launched an investigation and reported six dead, 10 serious injuries and 27 minor injuries.

(...)