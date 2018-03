Emergency workers at the site of an explosion in a chemical plant of Unipetrol in Kralupy nad Vltavou, Czech Republic, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A general view on the site of an explosion in a chemical plant of Unipetrol in Kralupy nad Vltavou, Czech Republic, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

At least six people have died and others were injured Thursday in an explosion at a chemical plant near the Czech capital, firefighters said.

The explosion took place at 9 GMT in the town of Kralupy nad Vltavou, 20 kilometers (12 miles) to the north of Prague, at facilities belonging to Polish company Synthos, which produces rubber and polystyrene.

The cause of the explosion was not yet known, authorities said.