Indonesian bomb squad police officers inspect a blast site in front of a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

A victim's body is covered with an orange body bag as Indonesian bomb squad police officers inspect a blast site in front of a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indonesian bomb squad police officers inspect a blast site in front of a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indonesian paramedics give medical treatment to a person who was injured in a bomb blast outside of a church in Surabaya, Indonesia, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

At least six people, including a suicide bomber, were killed and 35 were injured on Sunday in bomb attacks on three churches in the Indonesian city of Surabaya, the police said.

East Java police spokesperson Frans Barung Mangera told local broadcaster MetroTV that the blasts occurred in the morning during the Sunday services and the targets included Roman Catholic, Protestant and Pentecostal churches.

One victim died in a church situated on Diponegoro street, two on Arjuno street and three at St Mary's church, the spokesperson said.

Authorities said that one of the attackers could have been a woman and officials were working to diffuse an explosive.

The spokesperson added that the identification of the victims was in progress, and the death toll could increase.

He added that authorities were investigating who was behind the attack.

Indonesia, where Muslims constitute 88 percent of the population of 260 million, is on high-alert in the weeks leading up to the holy month of Ramadan, which begins in two days, as Islamist terrorists have in the past carried out attacks in this period.

The country has witnessed a number of terrorist attacks, including one on the island of Bali, a major tourism area, where 202 people were killed in an attack in 2002.