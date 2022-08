Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at plastic factory in Chawkbazar area of Dhaka, Bangladesh, 15 August 2022. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

At least six people were killed on Monday in a fire at a plastic factory in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, fire service sources told EFE.

"So far we have recovered six bodies. We are searching for more bodies as the fire is now under control," Dhaka fire service deputy assistant director Bazlur Rashid told EFE.

