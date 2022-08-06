At least 67 people were injured Saturday after a fuel storage tank exploded in western Cuba, authorities reported.
The explosion followed a fire that burned through the night after lightning hit another tank Friday evening.
(...)
At least 67 injured in Cuba fuel tank blast
Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel. EFE/FILE/Yander Zamora
