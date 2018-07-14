Somali security officers gather at the scene of a car bomb explosion near the Presidential Palace in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

At least seven people were killed and several others injured on Saturday in two explosions near the presidential palace in Mogadishu, police sources told EFE.

A car packed with explosives blew up at around midday near the main entrance to the Villa Somalia, the official residence of Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi.

That blast was followed by a shootout between alleged members of Somali militant group al-Shabab, which has claimed responsibility for the attack, and members of the security forces who were guarding the building, according to the sources.

Another vehicle blew up in the vicinity minutes later.

For now, the death toll stood at seven, while a number of others were injured, commander Mohamed Nuur at the scene told EFE.

The government has not yet ruled out the possibility of the toll rising.

An image released via epa showed security forces members inspecting the scene in a street near the palace.

Saturday's blasts came a week after a deadly attack on the country's Interior Ministry, which was also claimed by al-Shabab militants.