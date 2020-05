A young girl receives medical treatment at a hospital after a gas leak at a chemical factory in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh state, southern India, 07 May 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

A girl receives medical treatment at a hospital after a gas leak at a chemical factory in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh state, southern India, 07 May 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

People receive medical treatment at a hospital after a gas leak at a chemical factory in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh state, southern India, 07 May 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

At least seven people died and thousands were affected after gas leaked from a chemical plant in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, according to authorities.

"As of now, 7 people have died and an entire village has been affected, around 2000 families. In total, it comes to more than 7.000 people affected," Srijana Gummalla, Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation told EFE on Thursday.