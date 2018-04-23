A view of the rented van that ran onto a sidewalk in Toronto on Monday, April 23, leaving at least seven people injured. EFE-EPA/WARREN TODA

A police officer walks past a covered body at the scene where a van ran onto to a sidewalk in Toronto on Monday, April 23. EFE-EPA/WARREN TODA

A view of the rental van that ran onto a sidewalk in Toronto on Monday, April 23, leaving at least seven people injured. EFE-EPA/WARREN TODA

At least seven people were hurt Monday when a van drove onto a sidewalk at a busy intersection in this Canadian metropolis, a Toronto hospital said.

Sunnybrook Hospital said that its Trauma Center "received seven patients from the scene."

As many as 10 people were struck by the van, according to the initial information provided by police, who found the vehicle and arrested the driver about 30 minutes after the incident.

CBC television broadcast images that showed first responders assisting one person near the exit from a metro station, while a witness told media outlets that he saw four bodies covered up.

"Obviously we're just learning about the situation in Toronto," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Ottawa. "Our hearts go out to anyone affected. We're going to, obviously, have more to learn, more to say in the coming hours."

Toronto is currently hosting a summit of foreign ministers of the G7 nations.