At least seven people have been killed and 14 others injured in an attack on a bus carrying Coptic Christians in the south of Egypt, a spokesperson for the church Boles Halim told EFE.

The bus was attacked while traveling from Sohag to the Monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor, also known as Deir el-Qalamun, in the province of Minya, both in Upper Egypt, a source from the Interior Ministry told EFE.

The Coptic Church's spokesman said the wounded, some of them in serious condition, had been moved to hospitals near the scene, adding that a final number of victims cannot be given at the present time, as there are people who are still being hospitalized and their status is not known.

The attack occurred in the same place where members of the Islamic State terror group, which has a subsidiary based in the Sinai Peninsula, assaulted a bus carrying Christians who took the same route in May 2017, causing the deaths of 28 people.

Since Dec. 2016, IS has claimed several attacks that caused the deaths of more than 100 people in Egyptian churches in several areas including: Cairo, Tanta and Alexandria.

The Copts are the most numerous and prominent Christian community in Egypt, where they represent about 10 percent of the 100 million inhabitants of the country.