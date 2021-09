A handout photo made available by the Ruamkatanyu Foundation shows people being evacuated from a flooded village in Lopburi province, Thailand, 26 September 2021. EFE/EPA/RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Government shows a villager in a boat on a flooded street in Chaiyaphum province, Thailand, 29 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ROYAL THAI GOVERNMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Government shows Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (R) inspecting a flooded street on a truck as a villager wade through flood waters in Chaiyaphum province, Thailand, 29 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ROYAL THAI GOVERNMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least 7 people dead, over 227,000 houses affected by floods in Thailand

At least seven people have died, one is missing, and 227,470 households have been affected due to floods caused by a tropical storm in Thailand, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said Thursday.

The floods, caused by heavy rains since Sep.23, have flooded a total of 6,335 municipalities in 31 of the country's 76 provinces, mainly in the central and north-eastern areas.EFE

grc-igx/sc