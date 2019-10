A man (C) injured after a fire engulfed a train near Rahim Yar Khan, arrives at a hospital in Multan, Pakistan, Oct.31, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAISAL KAREEM

Rescue workers shift the bodies of the victims after a fire engulfed a passenger train near Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan, Oct.31, 2019. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Rescue workers shift the bodies of the victims after a fire engulfed a passenger train near Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan, Oct.31, 2019. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Rescue workers shift Rescue workers shift the bodies of the victims after a fire engulfed a passenger train near Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan, Oct.31, 2019. EFE-EPA/STRINGER ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

At least 73 people were killed and 40 injured on Thursday due to a massive explosion of a gas cylinder - being used by passengers to cook breakfast – on board a train in southern Pakistan.

The explosion took place at 6.30 am near the city of Rahim Yar Khan and resulted in three coaches of the train catching fire, ministry of railways spokesperson Ali Nawaz told EFE and confirmed the latest number of casualties.