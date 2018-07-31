A man who was injured in a road side bomb blast in Farah province, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Herat, Afghanistan, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JALIL REZAYEE

A woman who was injured in a road side bomb blast in Farah province, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Herat, Afghanistan, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JALIL REZAYEE

A man who was injured in a road side bomb blast in Farah province, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Herat, Afghanistan, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JALIL REZAYEE

At least 8 civilians killed, 40 wounded in explosion in Afghanistan

At least eight civilians were killed on Tuesday and another 40 wounded after a bomb blast targeting a bus in western Afghanistan, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 am in the Bala-Buluk district of Farah province, when the bus, which was full of passengers, set off the explosive device, Nasir Mehri, spokesperson of the provincial governor told EFE.

"Eight passengers including a woman, were martyred and 40 others, including children and women, were injured," Mehri said.

The wounded were taken to nearby hospitals, the spokesperson said, adding that the Taliban usually places explosive devices targeting security forces, which normally causes civilian casualties.

The bus was traveling from the western region of Herat to Kabul, Mehri said.

No group has claimed the attack so far.

A record number of 1,692 civilians were killed in the first six months of 2018, mostly due to improvised explosive devices, according to the latest data published by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.