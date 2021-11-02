At least eight people were killed and 20 others wounded on Tuesday in an ongoing attack with explosives on a military hospital in Kabul, according to official sources.

"More than eight people have died and more than 20 were injured in today's explosions and attacks," a member of the Taliban told EFE under anonymity, adding that the toll could increase in the coming hours.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Qari Sayed Khoty told EFE an initial explosion occurred in front of the entrance of the Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan military hospital, located in the center of the Afghan capital, with a capacity for some 400 beds.

An eyewitness from inside the health center, who asked not to be named, told EFE that "there are attackers inside the hospital" and that "gunfire and fighting continues."

"At least two more explosions occurred inside the hospital on the fourth and fifth floors," he said, adding that there were between 300 and 400 people inside the hospital at the time of the attack.

