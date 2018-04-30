Relatives and friends carry the coffin containing body of the Agence France-Presse photographer Shah Marai, who was killed in the twin bomb blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

People shift the body of an Afghan journalist who was killed in twin bomb blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

At least eight journalists were among the 25 people killed in Kabul on Monday in two suicide attacks claimed by the Islamic State terror organization, the Afghan Journalist Safety Committee said.

The nonprofit watchdog AJSC posted on Twitter that it "strongly condemns" the attack in Kabul which killed eight journalists, but it did not name them.

"Killing of journalists (on) such scale is considered crimes against humanity. AJSC calls on relevant international bodies to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice," the organization said.

The spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Public Health, Wahidullah Majroh, told EFE that among the journalists killed were Khair Muhammad of Afghanistan's Tolo News channel and Ebadullah Hananzai from Azadi Radio.

AFP's Shah Marai also died.

"Agence France-Presse's chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai, has been killed. He died in a blast that was targeting a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of a suicide attack in the Afghan capital," AFP tweeted.

"This is devastating blow for the brave staff of our close-knit Kabul bureau and the entire agency. Shah Marai was a treasured colleague who spent more than 15 years documenting the tragic conflict in Afghanistan for AFP," the agency's Global News Director Michele Leridon said in a statement on Twitter.

The channel 1TV said cameraman Nawroz Rajabi and reporter Ghazi Rasouli were also killed in the attack.

Local police spokesperson Hashmatullah Stanekzai told EFE that a suicide bomber detonated the first bomb on his motorcycle at 8 am in the Shash Darak area in Kabul's police district nine.

Around half an hour later, a second explosion rocked the same area when, according to Stanekzai, a suicide attacker "who disguised himself as a journalist having a camera in hand" blew himself up near a group of journalists who had gathered to cover the first explosion.

An office complex of the Afghan intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the NATO headquarters and several international nonprofits are located in the area where the blasts took place.

The IS claimed responsibility for the attacks on messaging application Telegram, saying the first attacker detonated his suicide vest at the NDS building, while the second blew himself up in the street, targeting those who had fled the first attack.

Reporters and media personnel are often victims of terror attacks by insurgent groups in Afghanistan.

According to an AJSC report in January, the number of journalists killed in Afghanistan increased in 2017 to 20, the highest in 15 years and representing a 54 percent rise from 2016 when 13 were killed.

Afghanistan ranks 118 out of 180 countries on the 2017 World Press Freedom Index of Reporters Without Borders.

So far this year Kabul has been the target of several attacks, the bloodiest being the one perpetrated in late January by the Taliban who used an ambulance bomb that exploded on a street in central Kabul, killing more than 100.