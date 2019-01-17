At least eight people died and 10 others were injured Thursday in a car-bomb blast inside a parking lot at a police academy in Colombia's capital, Mayor Enrique Peñalosa said.
At least 8 killed in car bomb at police academy in Colombian capital
Firefighters work at the site of a car-bomb blast at a police academy in Bogota, Colombia, on Jan. 17, 2019. At least eight people were killed. EPA-EFE/MAURICIA DUENAS CASTANEDA
Police stand guard at the site of a car-bomb blast at a police academy in Bogota, Colombia, on Jan. 17, 2019. At least eight people were killed. EPA-EFE/MAURICIA DUENAS CASTANEDA
An ambulance arrives at the site of a car-bomb blast at a police academy in Bogota, Colombia, on Jan. 17, 2019. At least eight people were killed. EPA-EFE/MAURICIA DUENAS CASTANEDA