An Indianapolis police officer talks with a man while guarding the entrance to a FedEx facilty where a gunman had opened fire, in Indianpolis, Indiana, USA, 16 April 2021. EFE/EPA/MARK LYONS

Indianapolis police guard the entrance to a FedEx facilty where a gunman had opened fire, in Indianpolis, Indiana, USA, 16 April 2021. EFE/EPA/MARK LYONS

An American flag is seen here at half-staff at Lake Eola Park in Orlando, Florida, USA, 15 June 2016. EPA/EFE/FILE/JOHN TAGGART

At least 8 killed in mass shooting in FedEx facilities in US

A man opened fire Thursday night at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis, in the United States, leaving at least eight people dead, the authorities reported.

According to police spokesperson Genae Cook, the incident occurred shortly after 11pm at the FedEx facility, which employs some 4,500 people, and is located near the Indianapolis airport. EFE

at/sc