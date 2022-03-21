At least eight people were killed after Russian forces shelled a shopping center in Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said Monday.
A statement from the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office shared on Telegram said an investigation has been opened into Sunday night’s rocket attack by Russian troops on the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, “which caused extensive destruction and left eight people dead.”
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced a new 35-hour curfew for the capital city and surrounding areas, from Monday at 8pm until 7am on Wednesday.
(...)