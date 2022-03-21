Kiev (Ukraine), 21/03/2022.- A general view of the damaged shopping center that was targeted by a Russian attack in Kiev (Kyiv), Ukraine, 21 March 2022. According to emergency service in Kyiv, at least six people died in the Russian bombing on the shopping center. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

At least eight people were killed after Russian forces shelled a shopping center in Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said Monday.

A statement from the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office shared on Telegram said an investigation has been opened into Sunday night’s rocket attack by Russian troops on the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, “which caused extensive destruction and left eight people dead.”

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced a new 35-hour curfew for the capital city and surrounding areas, from Monday at 8pm until 7am on Wednesday.

(...)