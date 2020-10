Afghan soldiers during a winter training program for the police and aided by the Army, in Herat, Afghanistan, 26 October 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/JALIL REZAYEE

An Afghan man stands near the scene of blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, 27 October 2020. EFE-EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

At least 8 killed in two seperate attacks in Afghanistan

At least 8 people were killed on Tuesday in two separate attacks in Afghanistan, including serial car bombings followed by a gun battle at a police base in the eastern Khost province and a sticky bomb explosion in a car in northern Kabul.

At least five police officers were killed and dozens injured in the attack in Khost, which included a nine-hour long gun battle. Meanwhile 3 civilians were killed and 13 injured when a bomb attached to a car exploded in the capital. EFE-EPA

bks-sc/ssk/ia