At least nine children were killed and four others were injured on Monday following the detonation of an explosive remnant of war in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, official sources reported.

The incident occurred in the morning when a person was collecting pieces of iron scraps, spokesperson of the Information and Culture Office in Nangarhar Province, Hanif Nangarhari, told EFE.

As a result, nine children died and four were injured, he added.

