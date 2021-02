Chomoli (India), 07/02/2021.- A general view of an area near the Dhauliganga hydro power project after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off, at Reni village in Chamoli district, Uttrakhand, India, 07 February 2021. Over 100 people are feared dead after part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off causing massive floods in the Tapovan area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. (Inundaciones) EFE/EPA/ARVIND MOUDGIL -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE --

Chomoli (India), 07/02/2021.- A general view of an area near the Dhauliganga hydro power project after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off, at Reni village in Chamoli district, Uttrakhand, India 07 February 2021. Over 100 people are feared dead after part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off causing massive floods in the Tapovan area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. (Inundaciones) EFE/EPA/ARVIND MOUDGIL -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE --

Chomoli (India), 07/02/2021.- A general view of a rescue operation near the Dhauliganga hydro power project after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off, at Reni village in Chamoli district, Uttrakhand, India, 07 February 2021. Over 100 people are feared dead after part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off causing massive floods in the Tapovan area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. (Inundaciones) EFE/EPA/ARVIND MOUDGIL -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE --

At least nine people have died and 150 are missing after a glacier burst in the Himalayas in northern India on Sunday, triggering a massive flood of water and mud that destroyed or severely damaged two hydroelectric power plants under construction and other infrastructure in its path.



Thousands of people have been evacuated. EFE-EPA