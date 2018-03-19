A Community meeting is held in Cobden, Western Victoria, Australia, 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Fire fighters put out hot spots as bushfires burn near Cobden, Western Victoria, Australia, 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A helicopter drops water on a blue gum forest as brushfires burn near Cobden, Western Victoria, Australia, 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A view of a house that has been burnt down near Cobden, Western Victoria, Australia, 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A view of a burned out area after more than 70 houses and businesses were destroyed by a bushfire in the coastal town of Tathra, New South Wales, Australia, 19 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

One of the more than 70 houses and businesses destroyed by a bushfire in the coastal town of Tathra, New South Wales, Australia, 19 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Some of the more than 70 houses and businesses destroyed by a bushfire in the coastal town of Tathra, New South Wales, Australia, 19 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

At least 90 houses and properties were destroyed by wildfires raging in various parts of southeastern Australia over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Some seventy houses were burnt down by a fire in the southeastern town of Tathra, which has been burning since Sunday.

A volunteer firefighter was injured and four other people were treated for smoke inhalation, but no one has been reported missing so far, according to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

The wildfire, fueled by strong winds and high temperatures, spread rapidly over an area of 1,070 hectares but the fire service finally managed to control it during the night thanks to a change in weather conditions.

Firefighters continue to fight other fires that burn more than 200 kilometres southwest of Melbourne, where some 18 homes have been destroyed by flames that have also killed livestock and razed farms.

Firefighters are working Monday to contain a fire in Cobden and Penshurst, where some 1,700 homes are left without power as electrical poles and infrastructure has been damaged.

Experts had warned authorities in recent reports about the worsening of extreme heat waves and wildfires due to increased carbon dioxide emissions.

The fire season in Australia varies according to the area and weather conditions, and in the case of New South Wales, whose capital is Sydney, runs between spring and summer.

Australia's worst wildfire in the last decades occurred in early February of 2009 in the state of Victoria, when an area of 4,500-square kilometer area was burnt down, killing 173 people and injuring 414 others.