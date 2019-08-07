Afghan health workers transport a wounded man to a hospital after bomb explosion and gun fight that targeted a police station in a heavy residential area of Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

At least 95 people were injured on Wednesday after an explosives-laden vehicle blew up near a police checkpoint in southwestern Kabul.

The attack occurred at around 9am in the PD-6 district when a the vehicle-borne improvised explosive device detonated, apparently targeting a checkpoint belonging to a nearby police station, Afghan foreign ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi said in a statement.

The area also houses a military academy.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosion generated a large plume of smoke that could be seen from different parts of the city.

The blast has so far left 95 injured – most of them civilians, including women and children – who have been transferred to several hospitals in Kabul, public health ministry spokesperson Wahidullah Mayar said on Twitter.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the incident in a tweet, saying it was a suicide attack targeting an "enemy recruitment center" near the police station.

Mujahid claimed that "tens of police and soldiers were killed," although there has been no official word yet on any deaths in the incident. The insurgents are often known to exaggerate the extent of the damage of their actions.

The incident comes after at least five police officers were killed on Tuesday when an explosive placed on a bicycle was detonated as a vehicle of the Counter Narcotics Department was passing by in northwestern Kabul.

These attacks have coincided with the eighth round of ongoing peace talks between the United States and representatives of the Taliban insurgency in Qatar, where both sides are negotiating an agreement to bring an end to two decades of war.

Despite the talks, violence has continued to grip the country with repeated attacks, including in the Afghan capital, resulting in dozens of deaths.

The United Nations has attributed this uptick in violence to an attempt by insurgents to obtain the upper hand in the negotiations.

