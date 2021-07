A firefighter sprays water on forest fire in Mugla's Marmaris district in Turkey, 30 July 2021. The Turkish government's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said that at least 112 people were affected by the fires, including 58 who were hospitalised, mostly for smoke inhalation and burns. EFE/EPA/MAHMUT SERDAR ALAKUS

A helicopter pours water onto the forest fire in Mugla's Marmaris district in Turkey, 29 July 2021 (issued 30 July 2021). EFE/EPA/MAHMUT SERDAR ALAKUS

At least four die in Turkey wildfires

At least four people have died from wildfires on Turkey’s southern coast which have been ravaging the region for three consecutive days.

Over 60 wildfires have broken out since Wednesday in 21 of the country’s 81 provinces, according to the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Bekir Pakdemirli. EFE