At least four people were wounded on Saturday in Washington DC in a shooting outside the Nationals Park where a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres was in progress, the police informed.

The game had to be suspended after loud bangs were heard inside the stadium, while videos shot by fans showed people running for cover. EFE