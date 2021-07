A woman of a village look toward the fire in the Larnaca mountain region, Cyprus, 03 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

A view of the huge fire on a mountain in Larnaca region, Cyprus, 03 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

A Canadair flies over the forest fire in the Larnaca mountain region, Cyprus, 04 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

People of a village look toward the fire in the Larnaca mountain region, Cyprus, 03 July 2021. TEFE/EPA/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

At least four people were killed on Sunday in a major forest fire in Cyprus, described by the authorities as the worst in the country’s history.

Cyprus’ Minister of Interior Nicos Nouris said the victims were Egyptian agricultural workers employed in a farm in the village of Odou adjacent to where the fire broke out.EFE

