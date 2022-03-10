At least one person was killed Thursday in a fresh Russian airstrike on Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine, city authorities said.
"It's a bad morning in Mariupol again. An airstrike on a peaceful city again. Today at 08:00, near 110 Budivelnykiv Avenue, Russian occupation troops fired at Mariupol residents from aircraft," the city council said in a statement.
Preliminary reports indicate at least one person was killed in the attack, which follows Wednesday’s bombing of a children’s hospital in which three people — including two children — died, while 17 people were wounded.
