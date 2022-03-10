Mariupol (Ukraine), 09/03/2022.- A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows destroyed buildings and homes in Mariupol, Ukraine, 09 March 2022. Extensive damage is noted to the civilian infrastructure in and around the city, including residential homes, high-rise apartment buildings, grocery stores and shopping centers, Maxar says. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Mariupol (Ukraine), 09/03/2022.- A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows destroyed homes and buildings in eastern Mariupol, Ukraine, 09 March 2022. Extensive damage is noted to the civilian infrastructure in and around the city, including residential homes, high-rise apartment buildings, grocery stores and shopping centers, Maxar says. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least one person killed in latest Mariupol attack

At least one person was killed Thursday in a fresh Russian airstrike on Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine, city authorities said.

"It's a bad morning in Mariupol again. An airstrike on a peaceful city again. Today at 08:00, near 110 Budivelnykiv Avenue, Russian occupation troops fired at Mariupol residents from aircraft," the city council said in a statement.

Preliminary reports indicate at least one person was killed in the attack, which follows Wednesday’s bombing of a children’s hospital in which three people — including two children — died, while 17 people were wounded.

