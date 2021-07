A mudslide triggered by torrential rain covers a street at hot-spring resort area Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 03 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KEN OHIGASHI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A mudslide triggered by torrential rain covers a street at hot-spring resort area Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 03 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KEN OHIGASHI

A mudslide triggered by torrential rain drowns out wreckages of houses at hot-spring resort area Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 03 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS

Mudslides triggered by torrential rain drown out houses at hot-spring resort area Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 03 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS

Policemen stand on guard to stop traffic near mudslide triggered by torrential rain at hot-spring resort area Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 03 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS

Mudslides triggered by torrential rain drown out houses at hot-spring resort area Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 03 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS

At least two people were found dead Saturday and 20 people missing in central and western Japan after record heavy rainfall hit the regions.

The torrential rains, which has affected the Japanese prefectures of Kanagawa and Shizuoka, caused a huge landslide in Atami city, damaging houses, bridges and roads.EFE

