Manila reached six uninterrupted months of quarantine Tuesday and is heading toward the world’s longest and strictest lockdown, with no end in sight, while efforts to contain the pandemic continue to fail in the Philippines, the center of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.

The Philippine capital has more than 144,000 cases, more than half of the country's total (54 percent), indicating that the harsh confinement has not yielded the expected results in one of the most densely populated cities in the world.