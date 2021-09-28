A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a missile test firing launched from a train at an undisclosed location in North Korea, 15 September 2021 (issued 16 September 2021). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea defended Monday before the United Nations its right to develop and test advanced weapons, something it considers necessary given the constant "threat" posed to the country by its southern neighbors and the United States.

"No one can deny the just right of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to develop, test, manufacture and possess weapons systems equivalent to those they own or are developing," North Korean UN Ambassador Kim Song said in reference to the US and South Korea. EFE