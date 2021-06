Demonstrators protest against hosting the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games outside the building in which the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organising Committee is in, in Tokyo, Japan, 18 June 2021, after COVID-19 infectious disease experts listed proposals to prevent spreads of the disease in preparation for the Olympic Games. The Summer Olympic Games is scheduled to open on 23 July through 08 August 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Athletes for the Tokyo Olympics will get condoms with a rider not to use them to comply with anti-Covid measures during the Games, organizers said Sunday.

Takashi Kitajima, the general manager of the Athletes Village, told reporters that the distribution of condoms was to raise awareness about sexually transmitted diseases like HIV. EFE