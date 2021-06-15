Olympic Games sports director of IOC Kit McConnell speaks during an online press briefing for the presentation of version three of Tokyo 2020 Playbook in Tokyo, Japan, 15 June 2021. EFE-EPA/BEHROUZ MEHRI / POOL

Chief of main operation centre of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Hidemasa Nakamura attends an online press briefing for the presentation of the version three of Tokyo 2020 Playbook in Tokyo, Japan, 15 June 2021. EFE-EPA/BEHROUZ MEHRI / POOL

Athletes who violate coronavirus protocol could be disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics and potentially expelled from Japan, according to the guidelines published by the organizing committee Tuesday.

The sanctions will be applied to athletes who refuse to undergo the mandatory Covid-19 tests upon their arrival and throughout their time in Japan, do not wear masks or ignore the social distancing rules, among other infractions.

The list of punishable violations includes breaking the Olympic bubble or deviating from the movement plan submitted beforehand to the organizers.

The punishments range from warnings, temporary or permanent withdrawal of accreditation to participate in Tokyo 2020, disqualification from the competition to “temporary or permanent ineligibility or exclusion from the Games,” according to the latest guidelines revealed on Tuesday.