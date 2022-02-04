Real Betis forward Juanmi after scoring against Real Sociedad during the Copa del Rey quarterfinal in San Sebastian, Spain, on 3 February 2022. EFE/Javier Etxezarreta.

Real Betis forward Willian Jose (L) prepares to take a penalty against Real Sociedad during the Copa del Rey quarterfinal in San Sebastian, Spain, on 3 February 2022. EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao (L) clears the ball as Athletic Club forward Iñaki Williams looks on during the Copa del Rey quarterfinal in Bilbao, Spain, on 3 February 2022. EFE/Miguel Toña.

Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon controls the ball as an Athletic Club player looks on during the Copa del Rey quarterfinal in Bilbao, Spain, on 3 February 2022. EFE/Miguel Toña

Athletic Club's Alex Berenguer (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Real Madrid during the Copa del Rey quarterfinal at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, on 3 February 2022. EFE/Luis Tejido

Athletic Club nipped Real Madrid 1-0 Thursday in their Copa del Rey quarterfinal, putting an end to the LaLiga leaders' hopes of the domestic double and sustaining their own quest for a 24th title in the competition.

The celebration in Bilbao followed a crushing defeat for Basque derby rivals Real Sebastian at the hands of Real Betis in Thursday's other quarterfinal.

Real Madrid prevailed 2-0 over Athletic Jan. 16 in the Spanish Supercup final in Saudi Arabia, but the author of one of the Blancos' goals in that game, Karim Benzema, was out of the squad for the Copa del Rey tie due to injury.

The initiative belonged to the hosts during the first half at San Mames, winning six corners, and Dani Garcia tested Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with a blast from close range.

(...)