Athletic Club nipped Real Madrid 1-0 Thursday in their Copa del Rey quarterfinal, putting an end to the LaLiga leaders' hopes of the domestic double and sustaining their own quest for a 24th title in the competition.
The celebration in Bilbao followed a crushing defeat for Basque derby rivals Real Sebastian at the hands of Real Betis in Thursday's other quarterfinal.
Real Madrid prevailed 2-0 over Athletic Jan. 16 in the Spanish Supercup final in Saudi Arabia, but the author of one of the Blancos' goals in that game, Karim Benzema, was out of the squad for the Copa del Rey tie due to injury.
The initiative belonged to the hosts during the first half at San Mames, winning six corners, and Dani Garcia tested Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with a blast from close range.
(...)