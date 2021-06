Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (L) goes up for a layup under pressure from Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (R) during the second half of game six of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal round playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 18 June 2021. EFE/EPA/BEN GRAY

The big shock in the 2021 NBA playoffs took place on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center, where the Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 96-103 to eliminate them from the Eastern Conference semifinals, making it 4-3 in the series.

Philadelphia, along with the Brooklyn Nets, who were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks, had been the favorites to reach the finals but the young point guard Trae Young boosted the Hawks to their first Eastern Conference finals since 2015.