Protesters confront officers with the Atlanta Police Department near the scene of an overnight police shooting which left a black man dead at a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 13 June 2020. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The death of another young black man, Rayshard Brooks, by shots fired by a white agent caused a deep shock in Atlanta (Georgia, USA) and caused the resignation of the Chief of Police of the city, Erika Shields.

Brooks, 27, died after being shot Friday night in the parking lot of a Wendy's fast food restaurant in Atlanta, after resisting arrest and fighting with two white agents, the statement said in a statement Saturday. Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).