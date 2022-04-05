The perilous Atlantic crossing between continental Africa and Spain’s Canary Islands was the deadliest in the world last year, accounting for one fifth of the nearly 6,000 recorded deaths and disappearances on migratory transit routes, according to data from the International Organization for Migration.

The IOM recorded a total of 5,795 migrant deaths in 2021, of which 2,048 were reported on the western, central and eastern routes traversing the Mediterranean, 1,488 in Africa, 1,248 in the Americas, 779 in East Asia, 133 in Europe and 99 in West Asia.

The growing number of people making the hazardous journey across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa to the Canary Islands, often in vessels ill-equipped for the open ocean including wooden boats or rubber dinghies, has alarmed the IOM.

(...)