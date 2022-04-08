Independent Senator from Maine Angus King speaks at a news conference ahead of a Senate vote to reverse a Trump-era policy that limits regulation of methane, outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 28 April 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Scientists have observed a record annual increase in atmospheric levels of planet-warming methane in 2021, a new study published Thursday by an American scientific and regulatory agency showed.

The study by the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has found that the annual increase in atmospheric methane during 2021 was 17 parts per billion (ppb), the largest since measurements began in 1983.

Methane, a heat-trapping greenhouse gas, is the second biggest contributor to human-caused global warming after carbon dioxide.

The increase in atmospheric methane levels in 2020 was 15.3 ppb.

