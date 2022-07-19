The idea that it is not possible to treat nuclear waste is a “fallacy” pushed by those opposed to nuclear power, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi tells Efe.
“Nuclear waste has a way to be treated, there are already countries that are doing it: Finland and Sweden,” the Argentine diplomat adds in reference to plans to build storage units for spent nuclear fuel in the Nordic nations.
“It’s not, as it often mistakenly said, a sort of economically irresponsible activity that hands an unsolvable problem down to future generations,” Grossi says during an interview at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna.
