Rafael Mariano Grossi of Argentina, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during an interview with Spanish international news agency EFE, at the IAEA headquarters of the UN seat in Vienna, Austria, 18 July 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The idea that it is not possible to treat nuclear waste is a “fallacy” pushed by those opposed to nuclear power, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi tells Efe.

“Nuclear waste has a way to be treated, there are already countries that are doing it: Finland and Sweden,” the Argentine diplomat adds in reference to plans to build storage units for spent nuclear fuel in the Nordic nations.

“It’s not, as it often mistakenly said, a sort of economically irresponsible activity that hands an unsolvable problem down to future generations,” Grossi says during an interview at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna.

