Iraqi protesters chant slogans and carry the Iraqi national flag during ongoing anti-government protests at the al-Tahrir square in central Baghdad, Iraq, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

The building of US embassy compound is seen in the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 31 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMED JALIL

More than five staff were injured in an overnight rocket attack against the United States embassy in Baghdad, a security official told Efe Monday.

The source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not specify the nationality of the injured and added the US military had reinforced security measures as it sent helicopters to fly over the embassy’s complex.