A sign displays a notice explaining the view gallery is closed at the Tate Modern art gallery in London, Britain 05 August 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A 17-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly throwing a 6-year-old boy from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern in London.

The boy, a French national who was visiting London with his family, was hospitalized for his injuries after falling five storeys and remains in a stable but critical condition, London's Metropolitan Police said.

The alleged assailant, who is too young to be named in the case for legal reasons, was to appear before Bromley Youth Court at 10 am Tuesday, police added.

"A 17-year-old male arrested on Sunday, 4 August after a boy aged 6 was seriously injured at the Tate Modern has been charged with attempted murder," the police statement said.

"Police are continuing to appeal for further witnesses to come forward."

Emergency services were called to the scene on Sunday afternoon after the young boy fell from the viewing platform, which is located on the 10th floor of one of London's most popular tourist attractions.

He was found on the museum's terrace, which is on the fifth floor, and was airlifted to a London hospital.

The Tate Modern temporarily closed the gallery following as police investigated the incident.

It later reopened the gallery but the viewing platform remains closed.

In a statement, it said: "All our thoughts are with the child and his family."

Police said there was no link between the suspect and the victim.

On Monday, Detective Chief Inspector John Massey urged potential witnesses to come forward with information.

"It would have been incredibly distressing to watch, and it may be that you left the Tate Modern very quickly after.

"If you have not yet spoken to us about what you saw, please contact us without delay." EFE-EPA

