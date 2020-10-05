New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Labour Party campaign launch in Auckland, New Zealand, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday the return to normality of Auckland, the most populous city in the country which was confined in August following a new outbreak of COVID-19.

The president, however, said the return to the lowest level of the alert (level 1) does not mean the virus has been completely eliminated.

"I do not want anyone to believe that being at level 1 supposes the absence of COVID-19 in New Zealand," Ardern said at a press conference in the city of Christchurch and at the end of a virtual meeting with her Cabinet. EFE-EPA

wat/lds