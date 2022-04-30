Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) speaks during a press conference on a visit to a chemist on Day 20 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Launceston, in the seat of Bass, Australia, 30 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison leaves after visiting a chemist on Day 20 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Launceston, in the seat of Bass, Australia, 30 April 2022. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, seeking re-election in the May 21 polls, Saturday accused China of trying to interfere in the elections after a minister said Beijing had deliberately timed the signing of a controversial security pact with the Solomon Islands.

"We are very aware of the influence the Chinese government seeks to have (in Australia). So any suggestion that China, the Chinese government doesn't seek to interfere in Australia, well, we didn't put that legislation in for no reason,” Morrison told reporters in Tasmania.

“We put it in there to ensure that Australians' security could be safeguarded from foreign influence in our own country.” EFE