A handout photo made available by New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service on 11 January 2020 shows people loading a helicopter with carrots and sweet potato for a food drop by the New South Wales (NSW) National Parks and Wildlife Service, in New South Wales, Australia (issued 13 January 2020.) EFE-EPA/HANDOUT

Australia is dropping tons of food from helicopters for animals starving as a result of the destruction of their habitat due to fires that have been swept through the country since September, a regional energy official said in a Sunday statement.

New South Wales’ government has deployed helicopters the past week to drop more than two tons of carrots and sweet potatoes at different sites where Brush-tailed Rock- wallabies, a marsupial native to southeastern Australia, lives. The drops have taken place in at least six different locations where the animals live. EFE-EPA