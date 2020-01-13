Australia is dropping tons of food from helicopters for animals starving as a result of the destruction of their habitat due to fires that have been swept through the country since September, a regional energy official said in a Sunday statement.
New South Wales’ government has deployed helicopters the past week to drop more than two tons of carrots and sweet potatoes at different sites where Brush-tailed Rock- wallabies, a marsupial native to southeastern Australia, lives. The drops have taken place in at least six different locations where the animals live. EFE-EPA