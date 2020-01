Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) visits the Defence Staging Ground at Kingscote Aiport on Kangaroo Island, Australia, 08 January 2020. EFE-EPA/DAVID MARIUZ

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) visits the Defence Staging Ground at Kingscote Aiport on Kangaroo Island, Australia, 08 January 2020. EFE-EPA/DAVID MARIUZ

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) greets troops as he visits an army water purification station at Kingscote Jetty on Kangaroo Island, Australia, 08 January 2020. EFE-EPA/DAVID MARIUZ

Australian authorities confirmed Wednesday the death of a firefighter as a result of bushfires that have ravaged the country since September, bringing the death toll to 26.

Matt Kavanagh, 43, died wile on duty after a Friday crash between two vehicles which police linked to the bushfires, Victoria’s Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said. EFE-EPA