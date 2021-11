British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) greets the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison (R) as leaders arrive for the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Britain 01 November 2021. EFE-EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Australia, one of the most polluting countries in the world per capita, managed to only just commit to the neutral gas emissions goal for 2050 ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, but without a binding commitment and without giving up coal.

Devastating fires, torrential rains and prolonged drought are getting worse in this vast country-continent, but Australia is one of the largest exporters of coal in the world and this industry has strong supporters in the government.EFE

